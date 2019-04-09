The Catholic Accent was founded by Bishop William G. Connare, the second bishop of the diocese. The first issue was published on June 1, 1961.

Bishop Edward C. Malesic, JCL, currently serves as the publisher of this bi-weekly newspaper, which is mailed directly to the homes of 44,000 parishioners in the four counties of the diocese (Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland).

For more than 50 years, the newspaper has won multiple awards for excellence in reporting in the Catholic media.

Vision Statement

As the official newspaper of the Diocese of Greensburg, The Catholic Accent is committed to sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. We strive to inform, educate and inspire the people of God.

Mission Statement

Our mission is to reach out and enlighten people of all generations in the Diocese of Greensburg and beyond by sharing the good news of Jesus Christ.

By offering faith-filled stories, reporting church news and presenting church teaching, we call people into a deeper understanding of the Catholic faith and the relevance it holds in their daily lives.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​