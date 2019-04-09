 The Catholic Accent

The Catholic Accent was founded by Bishop William G. Connare, the second bishop of the diocese. The first issue was published on June 1, 1961.

Bishop Edward C. Malesic, JCL, currently serves as the publisher of this bi-weekly newspaper, which is mailed directly to the homes of 44,000 parishioners in the four counties of the diocese (Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland).

For more than 50 years, the newspaper has won multiple awards for excellence in reporting in the Catholic media.

Vision Statement

As the official newspaper of the Diocese of Greensburg, The Catholic Accent is committed to sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. We strive to inform, educate and inspire the people of God.

Mission Statement

Our mission is to reach out and enlighten people of all generations in the Diocese of Greensburg and beyond by sharing the good news of Jesus Christ.

By offering faith-filled stories, reporting church news and presenting church teaching, we call people into a deeper understanding of the Catholic faith and the relevance it holds in their daily lives.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

 Meet the Staff
The Most Reverend Edward C. Malesic, JCL, Bishop of Greensburg
Chief Executive Officer and Publisher

Jennifer Miele
Chief Communications Officer/Managing Director Office of Communications and Evangelization
Jen joined the diocesan staff in June 2018.  Her efforts focus on making the diocese more accessible and connected to all generations of Catholics and the entire community. She spent seven years as a spokesperson and vice president for Excela Health and eight years as the Westmoreland County bureau chief for WTAE-TV. A Penn Township native and graduate of Saint Vincent College, Jen is a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Parish, Irwin

Robin Mull
Director of Marketing
Robin joined the diocesan staff in June 2018 after serving as an account executive at Excela Health for 3 1/2 years. Her duties include the development and implementation of the brand and communication strategy for events, campaigns, and internal and external marketing. Robin is a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin.


Valerie Rodell
Production Coordinator
Val is responsible for designing pages and editing. She has more than 20 years of experience in journalism and communications, having previously worked in a full-time staff position for The Catholic Accent and the Tribune-Review in Greensburg. Val serves as a church organist and is a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Youngstown.


Mary Seamans
Photographer and Multimedia Coordinator
Mary joined the staff in 2011 serves as the photographer and multimedia coordinator for events across the four counties of the diocese that appear in The Catholic Accent newspaper and on the diocesan website and social media channels. She also handles graphic design and video production tasks. Mary is a parishioner of St. Anne Parish, Rostraver.


Beth Tallentire
Office Coordinator/Advertising Representative
Beth joined the diocesan staff in 2015. She serves as an administrative assistant for the staff of the Office of Communications and Evangelization, oversees advertising for The Catholic Accent and manages the circulation database. She has more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing. Beth is a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Scottdale.


Jordan Whiteko
Multimedia Content Manager
Jordan joined the diocesan staff in June 2018 after working on productions such as "The Dark Knight Rises" and serving as senior production coordinator for the captioning company VITAC. His responsibilities include photography and video production at diocesan events for The Accent and helping update the diocesan news presence. Jordan is a parishioner of St. Sebastian Parish, Belle Vernon.

Jerome Zufelt
Editor/Senior Writer
Jerry joined the diocesan staff in 2000. He is editor of The Catholic Accent, senior writer for the diocese and diocesan spokesman. A member of the Catholic press since 1996, he also has served in public relations and publications positions in Catholic higher education. Jerry is a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Parish, Greensburg.


John Zylka
Director of Visual Communications
John joined the diocesan staff in June 2018. He oversees production of all visual aspects of diocesan communications, including print design and videography. He came to the diocese after 3 1/2 years as a communications designer and videographer for Excela Health. John is a member of Valley Brother Church, Jones Mills.

 Publishing Schedule for The Catholic Accent
The Catholic Accent is published monthly on the third Thursday of each month. The deadline for advertising and Around the Diocese material is 14 days prior to the publication date, unless otherwise noted.

Issues in bold are special-themed multimedia issues. Note earlier deadlines.

Send all information to news@dioceseofgreensburg.org or call 724-834-4010 with questions.

​Publication Date
 Deadline to Submit Information


2018
​December 20 (Christmas Issue)
 ​December 6


2019
January 17 (Catholic Schools Week)
 ​January 3
February 21 (Faith & Food/Lent)
 January 17
March 21
 March 7
​April 18 (Easter Issue)
 ​April 4
May 16 (Summer Special)
 April 11
​June 20
​June 6
​July 18
​July 3
August 15 (Senior Wellness/Spirituality)
​July 11
​September 19
​September 5
​October 17
​October 3
November 21 (Weddings/Inspiring Churches)
October 17
​December 19 (Christmas Issue)
 ​December 5

 Advertise
 
​​As the official newspaper of the Diocese of Greensburg, The Catholic Accent can be an effective advertising medium for you and your business or service. The primary circulation areas of the newspaper include Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Allegheny counties. 
 
​All advertising copy is subject to the approval of the newspaper staff, which reserves the right to accept or reject all copy submitted. No political advertising is accepted.  The advertising deadline is 10 days prior to the pu blication date and s ome deadlines reflect changes due to holy days and staff holidays.
 
Click Here   to see information about advertizing with The Catholic Accent
Please direct your advertising needs and questions to Beth Tallentire   at 724-834-4010. 
  

Classified

40 cents per word; must be prepaid. 

 

Inserts

  • $55 per 1,000 (local); $65 per 1,000 (agency)
  • The size of the insert must be compatible with the size of The Catholic Accent , which is printed in a tabloid format (11.25” x 15” sheet page).
  • The weight of the insert must not adversely affect the mailing costs; otherwise an additional charge will be added
*Not avilable for magazine inserts

Billing

Until a payment record has been established, all new accounts must pay for ad space in advance of the advertising deadline, or upon placement of order.

 

Color Charges

Four color ads are an additional $150.